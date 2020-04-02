Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq made a hilarious remark about his fitness, saying “I think I’m ready again to undergo [the] fitness test along with the national players”.

With all cricket tournaments and series having been postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Misbah revealed that he has been spending his time with his family and working out.

He said that he spends “around 120 to 150 minutes in a day on my training routines”.

“I’m spending my full time with family and even my kids are working out with me,” he told ESPNcricinfo. “I’m spending around 120 to 150 minutes in a day on my training routines, and I think I’m ready again to undergo fitness test along with the national players.”

