Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has said that batsman Umar Akmal needs to “improve his fitness, discipline and commitment”.

Misbah’s comments come after Akmal was charged with two breaches of the PCB’s (Pakistan Cricket Board) anti-corruption code.

If found guilty, he could receive a six-month to lifetime ban.

While Akmal waits to learn his fate, Misbah pointed out that the 29-year-old has to get his act together if he wants to have any chance of reviving his international career.

“You and I can’t do anything,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Sport24. “Umar has to decide himself, show discipline and focus on his cricket.

“He has to take a decision whether he wants to remain like this… He has shown good performances but needs to improve his fitness, discipline and commitment.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Misbah-ul-Haq reveals which 5 Pakistan players were the PSL’s “bright talent”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...