Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen made fun of Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad’s haircut, saying “don’t you have any clippers?”

Pietersen’s comments came during a live session on Instagram, where he criticised Shehzad for his performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shehzad represented the Quetta Gladiators, but failed to live up to expectations as he scored 61 runs in seven matches at an average of 8.71 and a strike-rate of 95.31.

In addition to lambasting Shehzad about his batting, Pietersen also poked fun at his haircut when the 28-year-old said that he didn’t know how to use clippers.

“You need to cut your hair brother, don’t you have any clippers? A man who plucks his eyebrows to look beautiful and uses moisturizers for his face, you know exactly how to shave your head,” Pietersen was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: “Go and carry drinks” – Which Pakistan player did Kevin Pietersen say this to?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...