Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has been so unimpressed with Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad’s batting as of late that he told him to “go and carry drinks”.

Pietersen’s comments come after Shehzad represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but failed to have an impact at all as he scored 61 runs in seven matches at an average of 8.71 and a strike-rate of 95.31.

Given how Shehzad performed, Pietersen said the 28-year-old should “bat 13 for the Quetta Gladiators’ third team next season”.

“So you don’t want to bat one and two, can’t bat three, four and five. I think you should go and bat 13 for the Quetta Gladiators’ third team next season and not even the first team. Go and carry drinks,” Pietersen told Shehzad during a live session on Instagram as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pietersen’s criticism of Shehzad comes just months after he called Pakistan “stupid” for leaving the veteran batsman out of their squad for the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh in January.

