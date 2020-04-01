Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has scolded all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez for his comments about opening batsman Sharjeel Khan.

Hafeez questioned whether Sharjeel should be allowed to make his international comeback before taking another indirect shot at the 30-year-old.

Sharjeel recently made his Pakistan Super League (PSL) comeback after serving two-and-a-half years of a five-year ban he received for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in the 2017 PSL.

In this year’s PSL, the 30-year-old, who played for the Karachi Kings, scored 199 runs at an average of 24.87 and a strike-rate of 144.20.

However, Misbah was less than impressed with Hafeez’s remarks, saying that he “shouldn’t be giving such opinions”.

“It is my personal opinion that if you are playing as a player you shouldn’t be giving such opinions as the ICC and PCB are the authority on these matters and they take decisions as per existing law,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“It is good that the PCB CEO Wasim Khan has had a long talk with Hafeez on this issue and Hafeez has shared his ideas as well. I think he will now understand that it is totally up to the organisation to take a decision on these issues.”

