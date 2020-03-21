Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has hinted that opening batsman Sharjeel Khan should not be allowed to make his international comeback.

Sharjeel recently made his Pakistan Super League (PSL) comeback after serving two-and-a-half years of a five-year ban he received for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in the 2017 PSL.

In this year’s PSL, the 30-year-old, who played for the Karachi Kings, scored 199 runs at an average of 24.87 and a strike-rate of 144.20.

With his performance during the tournament having sparked talks about a potential return to the Pakistan team, Hafeez shared his view on the matter.

Shouldn’t we set Standards of Dignity & Pride Higher than any other “Extra Talent” to represent Pakistan 🇵🇰 Just Asking https://t.co/9xxIvcAqM8 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) March 20, 2020

It came in response to a fan who asked about bowling coach Waqar Younis’ remarks on Sharjeel needing to work on his fitness.

The fan further questioned whether fitness should be overlooked if a player is talented.

Replying to the fan, Hafeez said: “Shouldn’t we set standards of dignity and pride higher than any other ‘Extra Talent’ to represent Pakistan. Just Asking.”

Sharjeel has not played for Pakistan since January 2017.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Umar Akmal potentially facing lifetime ban

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...