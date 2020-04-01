Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has hinted that the national players could be in for a pay cut when they receive their new contracts.

With the entire world struggling as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, many cricket boards are worried about their finances.

Misbah noted that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will keep a close eye on the situation before making a decision.

The players’ current contracts will expire in June.

“When new contracts come we will see [the] situation and take the right decisions and players will have to understand and it will not be a one-way decision. Everyone is mentally ready for this situation,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

