Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez seems to have taken another indirect shot at opening batsman Sharjeel Khan.

Last week, Hafeez questioned whether Sharjeel should be allowed to make his international comeback.

Sharjeel recently made his Pakistan Super League (PSL) comeback after serving two-and-a-half years of a five-year ban he received for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in the 2017 PSL.

In this year’s PSL, the 30-year-old, who played for the Karachi Kings, scored 199 runs at an average of 24.87 and a strike-rate of 144.20.

However, Hafeez once again noted that if a player has been found guilty of fixing or corruption, they should not be allowed to play for Pakistan again.

“If a player was proven guilty then he must not be allowed to play for the country again. Standards should be set in the game as the country’s pride comes first,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by The Nation.

Hafeez, meanwhile, represented the Lahore Qalandars in the PSL and accumulated 217 runs in 10 matches at an average of 36.16 and a strike-rate of 121.91.

He also took three wickets at an average of 32.66.

