Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has hinted that all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez will no longer be in the ODI team.

Misbah noted that Pakistan have to focus on the 2023 World Cup and added that Hafeez has to decide whether he will be available for the tournament.

However, on Tuesday, Hafeez revealed that he would be retiring from international cricket after the T20 World Cup later this year.

“When we sit down to talk about ODI cricket we will have to see whether Hafeez would be playing in the 2023 World Cup because you have to start planning about a World Cup well in time,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which Pakistan player has Misbah scolded?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...