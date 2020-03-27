Brad Hogg takes cheeky shot at Pakistan fast bowlers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz

Brad Hogg: “Hmmm, which one wants to play Tests?”

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg took a cheeky dig at the Pakistan pace duo of Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

When asked about his thoughts on Amir and Wahab, Hogg replied: “Hmmm, which one wants to play Tests?”

Both Amir and Wahab have retired from Test cricket, which has led to them being criticised by a lot of people, including bowling coach Waqar Younis and Misbah-ul-Haq, who is Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector.

Most recently, Amir represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He finished as the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets in nine matches at an average of 26.20.

As for Wahab, who played for the Peshawar Zalmi, he was the third-highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets at an average of 23.18.

