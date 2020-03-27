Brad Hogg reveals how Pakistan talent Haider Ali can become a star player

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has revealed that talented Pakistan batsman Haider Ali can become a star player if he plays domestic cricket in England and Australia.

Hogg’s comments come after Haider represented the Peshawar Zalmi in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the nine games he played, the 19-year-old scored 239 runs at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

Hogg also added that it is too early to be comparing Haider to Pakistan batsman and Twenty20 captain Babar Azam.

Totally agree. Comparisons are difficult in the game of cricket when you put the stats in context of conditions and opponents. Let the young man play and revisit in a couple of years. @TheRealPCB should send him to England or Australia to further his skills. #hoggytime https://t.co/fLC6651G1K — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 27, 2020

“Totally agree. Comparisons are difficult in the game of cricket when you put the stats in context of conditions and opponents. Let the young man play and revisit in a couple of years. PCB should send him to England or Australia to further his skills,” Hogg said while replying to a fan on Twitter.

