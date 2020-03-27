Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia opener Aaron Finch has heaped praise on Pakistan batsman Babar Azam, saying he is “sooooo good to watch”.

Azam, who is Pakistan’s Twenty20 captain, recently played for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and finished as the top run-scorer in the tournament with 345 runs in 10 matches at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Finch noted that what makes Azam an amazing talent is the fact that he is a “consistent performer in all forms now”.

“He is such a consistent performer in all forms now, sooooo good to watch,” Finch said during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

