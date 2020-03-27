Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has said that veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik is “frustrating”, but a “good player”.

Hogg made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Hogg added that Malik possesses the skills and talent needed to be selected in the Pakistan team.

Frustrating.

“Frustrating. Good player, has the talent to be first picked in the international team with his all round skills,” he said.

Malik recently represented the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 239 runs in eight matches at an average of 34.14 and a strike-rate of 134.26.

