Waqar Younis wants Sharjeel Khan to be picked in the Pakistan team?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis doesn’t think opening batsman Sharjeel Khan is ready to make an international comeback just yet.

Sharjeel, who last played for Pakistan in January 2017, recently made his Pakistan Super League (PSL) return as he represented the Karachi Kings in the tournament.

In the 10 games he played, Sharjeel scored 199 runs at an average of 24.87 and a strike-rate of 144.20.

Despite this, Waqar noted that the 30-year-old needs to work on his fitness.

Waqar is not the first person to say this as legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar and former captain Ramiz Raja both voiced their concerns about Sharjeel’s weight.

“Sharjeel needs a lot of work right now. You can’t judge him on the basis of one or two innings,” Waqar said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “He needs to work on his fitness because where are we going to hide him in the field? Fielding is really important these days and especially in Australia where grounds are really big.

“Sharjeel has a lot of time after [the] PSL to get himself fit.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Javed Miandad reveals which Pakistan player can play for 20 years

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...