Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes that batsman Haider Ali “has similar talent as” Babar Azam and India captain Virat Kohli.

Ramiz’s high praise for Haider comes after the 19-year-old had an excellent Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign.

Haider played for the Peshawar Zalmi in the tournament and scored 239 runs in nine matches at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

“Haider has immense talent and has made a name for himself in his first season of PSL,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “However, he needs to bring consistency in his performance and his ideal position is number three in the batting order. He has big quality shots in his armour and doesn’t need to improvise much as his power hitting base is quite strong.

“Haider needs to follow the approach of Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. These two doesn’t improvise much as they have so much talent and rely mainly on conventional shots. Haider has similar talent as Babar and Kohli, but just needs to work on his game awareness and play longer innings.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Waqar Younis wants Sharjeel Khan to be picked in the Pakistan team?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...