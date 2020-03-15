Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has said that Karachi Kings opener Sharjeel Khan’s “running between the wickets is almost zero”.

Sharjeel has excelled in his last two Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches for the Karachi Kings.

In the Kings’ 10-wicket win over the Lahore Qalandars, Sharjeel was named Man of the Match for unbeaten 74, which came off 59 balls and included five boundaries and five sixes.

He followed that up with 37 runs off 14 balls, which included three boundaries and four sixes, in the Kings’ four-wicket win over Islamabad United, which secured them a spot in the semi-finals.

Overall, Sharjeel has accumulated 199 runs in nine matches at an average of 28.42 and a strike-rate of 146.32.

Despite this, Ramiz hasn’t been impressed with his fitness and running between the wickets.

“Sharjeel needs to improve his fitness. He still looks very fat and unfit. His running between the wickets is almost zero. Babar Azam looked frustrated at various times with Sharjeel’s running,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“He needs to understand that he can’t rely on just fours and sixes. His batting needs rhythm which will come through taking singles, so he needs to work a lot on his fitness.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar reveals which Pakistan player needs to “lose his belly fat”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...