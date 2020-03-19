Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad believes batsman Ahmed Shehzad can play for 20 years, but only if he performs on a consistent basis.

Miandad was responding to Shehzad’s earlier comments about being able to play for Pakistan for another 12 years.

“The past two years have been tough for but I have learned a lot in that span of time and hopefully this will prove beneficial in the my upcoming years in cricket,” Shehzad had said in January. “Bearing in mind my fitness and skills, I think I can represent Pakistan for another 12 years and that is not an exaggeration.”

Responding to Shehzad’s bold claim, Miandad said that the 28-year-old has to let his bat do the talking.

“You [Ahmed Shehzad] can play for 20 years rather than just 12, I guarantee you that but you need to perform. If you perform daily nobody will drop you from the side,” Miandad was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “If other players are performing then they will be preferred over you with regards to playing for the national side.

“Players should not give such irresponsible statements and instead let their performance do the talking on the field.”

Shehzad last represented Pakistan in October 2019.

