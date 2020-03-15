Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that Karachi Kings opener Sharjeel Khan needs to “lose his belly fat and get fit”.

Sharjeel has excelled in his last two Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches for the Karachi Kings.

In the Kings’ 10-wicket win over the Lahore Qalandars, Sharjeel was named Man of the Match for unbeaten 74, which came off 59 balls and included five boundaries and five sixes.

He followed that up with 37 runs off 14 balls, which included three boundaries and four sixes, in the Kings’ four-wicket win over Islamabad United, which secured them a spot in the semi-finals.

Overall, Sharjeel has accumulated 199 runs in nine matches at an average of 28.42 and a strike-rate of 146.32.

However, while he has been playing well, Akhtar reiterated that the 30-year-old needs to lose weight.

“Even though Sharjeel scored fifty, he was also dropped thrice. He has so much talent, but he needs to lose his belly fat and get fit,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “He had around six months from the time he got selected for [the] PSL [to get fit]. He has so much time which he needs to utilize to get lean and ready for fielding.

“Plus, he needs to mark his fielders while batting and play shots within his strong zone. Once he does that, there is not a bigger batsman than him in Pakistan. It was good to see him among the runs again.”

