Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has revealed that he owes his “cricketing success” to former head coach Bob Woolmer.

Younis was paying tribute to Woolmer, who died 13 years ago during the 2007 World Cup.

The 42-year-old, who is the only Pakistan player to have scored 10,000 runs in Test cricket, added that he wished Woolmer “were alive to have witnessed my achievements till date”.

Dear Bob, It has been 13 years since we have lost you, but you are as fresh as yesterday in my memories. I owe you my cricketing success and I wish you were alive to have witnessed my achievements till date. I hope I made you proud. Rest in peace.#YounisKhan #BobWoolmer pic.twitter.com/ur3wP9CHmH — Younus Khan (@YounusK75) March 18, 2020

“Dear Bob, it has been 13 years since we have lost you, but you are as fresh as yesterday in my memories. I owe you my cricketing success and I wish you were alive to have witnessed my achievements till date. I hope I made you proud. Rest in peace,” Younis said on Twitter.

