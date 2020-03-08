Which Pakistan star has urged Mushfiqur Rahim to tour Pakistan in April?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali has urged Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim to tour Pakistan in April.

The series will consist of a one-off ODI and the second Test, both of which will be held in Karachi.

The ODI was recently rescheduled to April 1, while the second Test will begin on April 5.

However, while most Bangladesh players are expected to travel to Pakistan, Rahim has made it clear that he won’t go.

“(West Indies all-rounder) Carlos Brathwaite asked me today why Mushfiqur Rahim is not coming to Pakistan and I told him that I am not sure but I do think he should come as his team is also coming here, so Brathwaite’s view was that he should come to Pakistan as it’s a safe country,” Hasan was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

While the schedule for the series has been confirmed, it remains to be seen whether Bangladesh actually travel to Pakistan for the one-off ODI and second Test due to coronavirus fears.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) media committee chairman Jalal Yunus said that the board will talk to the PCB about this since five people in Pakistan have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, with two of them being in Karachi.

