Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali is confident of getting back to his best with the ball after spending a long time on the sidelines with injuries.

Hasan, who last played international cricket in June 2019, is currently playing for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the seven games he has played, Hasan has taken seven wickets at an average of 29.14.

“I have had multiple injuries since the World Cup game against India and so I need some time to recover as a bowler, hopefully based on how I am performing now I should be able to get in my rhythm – I enjoy my performance even if I get hit for 100 in my 4 overs,” Hasan was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“I am fit and playing in back-to-back games and have not missed one game since this PSL started. I am doing well in fitness tests which are held every two months. I just need to get my rhythm back and it’s there to an extent.”

The Zalmi’s next match will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on Tuesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Chris Jordan reveals which 2 Pakistan players have a “fearless attitude”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...