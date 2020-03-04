Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan in April could be cancelled due to coronavirus fears.

So far, five people in Pakistan have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, with two of them being in Karachi.

As a result, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will hold talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the tour, which will consist of an ODI and the second Test, both of which will be held in Karachi.

“For us players’ safety comes as the first priority and we are not going to compromise with it at any cost,” BCB media committee chairman Jalal Yunus told Cricbuzz.

“We will talk with PCB in this regard and if we see that there is any threat then certainly we will not send our team to Pakistan. But at the moment it is too early to make a decision in this regard as we still have time on our hands.”

The ODI is scheduled to take place on April 3, while the second Test will begin on April 5.

