Pakistan’s ODI against Bangladesh rescheduled to April 1

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the one-off ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been rescheduled and will now be held on April 1 in Karachi.

The ODI was originally scheduled to be held on April 3 at the same venue, but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (PCB) requested the PCB to change it to April 1 in order to give the Bangladesh team more time to prepare for the second Test, which begins on April 5 in Karachi.

With the PCB having accepted the BCB’s request and changed the date of the ODI, Bangladesh will now arrive in Karachi on March 29.

“The PCB is always happy to facilitate wherever it can and will be delighted to host the Bangladesh men’s national team for additional days in Karachi,” PCB Director – International Cricket, Zakir Khan, said in a press release from the PCB. There is already a lot of excitement and buzz about the upcoming international matches and the PCB expects the quality of cricket will live up to the expectations of the fans and followers.”

While the match has been rescheduled, it remains to be seen whether Bangladesh actually travel to Pakistan for the one-off ODI and second Test due to coronavirus fears.

BCB media committee chairman Jalal Yunus said that the board will talk to the PCB about this since five people in Pakistan have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, with two of them being in Karachi.

