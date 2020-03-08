Chris Jordan reveals which 2 Pakistan players have a ‘fearless attitude’

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

England fast bowler Chris Jordan admitted that Pakistan pace bowlers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain have a “fearless attitude”.

Jordan is currently in Pakistan as he is representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Naseem and Hasnain are playing for the Quetta Gladiators, who are the defending champions.

So far, Naseem has taken three wickets in five games at an average of 48.33, while Hasnain is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 14 victims in eight matches at an average of 18.28.

Naseem, 16, recently broke the records for being the youngest player to take a five-wicket haul and a hat-trick in Test history.

As for Hasnain, who is 19, he holds the record for being the youngest player to claim a hat-trick in a Twenty20 International.

“The two young fast bowlers from Quetta Gladiators, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain, have really impressed me with their pace and they seem to have a good rapport with each other and seem to be enjoying themselves on this stage,” Jordan told PakPassion. “They have that fearless attitude about them and aren’t holding back when it comes to bowling. Pakistan is fortunate to have such bowlers and I do wish them all the best in their careers.”

Jordan, meanwhile, has picked up seven wickets in six PSL games at an average of 26.42.

The Kings’ next match will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on Sunday, while the Gladiators will be in action again on Wednesday when they take on the Multan Sultans in Lahore on Wednesday.

