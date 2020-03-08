Brad Hogg reveals which Pakistan player is in the ‘fab four’ in all formats

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has included Pakistan batsman Babar Azam in his “fab four”in all three formats.

Hogg was asked by a fan who his “fab four” are in international cricket right now and other than Azam, India captain Virat Kohli was the only other player to feature in all three formats.

Azam is currently representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

So far, he has scored 187 runs in six games, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 46.75 and a strike-rate of 124.66.

Four Batters I love watching today are:

Tests

Babar Azam

Tom Latham

Steve Smith

Virat Kohli ODI

Babar Azam

De Kock

Virat Kohli

Johnny Bairstow T20I

Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma

Eoin Morgan

Babar Azam. https://t.co/9E1MRcTvqv — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 7, 2020

The Kings’ next PSL match will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on Sunday.

