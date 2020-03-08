Brad Hogg reveals which Pakistan player is in the ‘fab four’ in all formats

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has included Pakistan batsman Babar Azam in his “fab four”in all three formats.
Hogg was asked by a fan who his “fab four” are in international cricket right now and other than Azam, India captain Virat Kohli was the only other player to feature in all three formats.
Azam is currently representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
So far, he has scored 187 runs in six games, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 46.75 and a strike-rate of 124.66.
Four Batters I love watching today are:
Tests
Babar Azam
Tom Latham
Steve Smith
Virat Kohli
ODI
Babar Azam
De Kock
Virat Kohli
Johnny Bairstow
T20I
Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma
Eoin Morgan
Babar Azam. https://t.co/9E1MRcTvqv
— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 7, 2020
The Kings’ next PSL match will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on Sunday.
