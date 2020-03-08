Brad Hogg reveals which Pakistan player is in the ‘fab four’ in all formats

Brad Hogg picked Babar Azam in his fab four in all three formats of the game Pakistan cricket

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has included Pakistan batsman Babar Azam in his “fab four”in all three formats.

Hogg was asked by a fan who his “fab four” are in international cricket right now and other than Azam, India captain Virat Kohli was the only other player to feature in all three formats.

Azam is currently representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

So far, he has scored 187 runs in six games, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 46.75 and a strike-rate of 124.66.

The Kings’ next PSL match will be against the Lahore Qalandars in Lahore on Sunday.

