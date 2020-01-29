‘Virender Sehwag, shut your mouth’ – Which Pakistan player said this?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan pace bowler Rana Naved-ul-Hasan has told ex-India opener Virender Sehwag to shut his mouth following his criticism of a number of Pakistan players.

In addition to Rana, Sehwag had accused Pakistan legends Mohammad Yousuf and Saqlain Mushtaq of praising the Indian team in order to make more money.

He also lashed out at Pakistan bowling great Shoaib Akhtar for doing the same thing.

“Former Pakistan players like Mohammad Yousuf, Saqlain Mushtaq, Rana Naved and more are keen to praise Indian cricket as they are after money from Indian media and they know that by praising the Indian team they may get contracts from Indian media outlets,” Sehwag had said. “If you earn 1 Lakh Rupees here, then that is 2 Lakhs in Pakistan.”

However, Rana hit back at the former big-hitting batsman, and was quoted by Saj Sadiq on Twitter as saying: “Virender Sehwag, shut your mouth.”

