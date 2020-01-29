India delivers shocking ultimatum to Pakistan over 2020 Asia Cup

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued an ultimatum to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in regards to this year’s Asia Cup.

Pakistan will be hosting the tournament in September, but the Indian board has made it clear that the national team will not travel to the country and wants to play at a neutral venue.

Should the PCB reject their demand, a BCCI official said that India will withdraw from the tournament.

It should be noted that when India hosted the 2018 Asia Cup, it was held in the United Arab Emirates.

“The question isn’t about the PCB hosting the tournament. It is about the venue and as things stand now, it is quite clear that we would need a neutral venue. There is no way that an Indian team can visit Pakistan to even participate in a multi-nation event like the Asia Cup,” the official told IANS as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “If the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is OK with an Asia Cup minus India then it is a different ball game. But if India is to participate in the Asia Cup, then the venue cannot be Pakistan. A neutral venue is always an option. BCCI did it in 2018.”

