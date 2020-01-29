Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Oshada Fernando both scored 44 to give their side a steady start after Zimbabwe amassed a first innings total of 406 on the second day in Harare.

Starting off the day on 352/6, Zimbabwe only added 10 runs to their overnight score before Regis Chakabva was caught behind off the bowling of Lasith Embuldeniya for 31.

Tinotenda Mutombodzi mustered 33 runs before he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Dhananjaya de Silva.

With Embuldeniya also taking out Donald Tiripano and Victor Nyauchi, Zimbabwe ended up being bowled out for 406.

Embuldeniya was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while De Silva snapped up three, Suranga Lakmal got two and Lahiru Kumara chipped in with one.

Trailing by 406 runs, Sri Lanka got off to a fantastic start as Karunaratne and Fernando put together a 94-run partnership before Karunaratne was given out lbw off the bowling of Sikdandar Raza for 44.

Fernando also made 44 before he was caught behind off the bowling of Tiripano.

Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews managed to forge an unbeaten 18-run stand before bad light brought play to an end for the day.

Mendis finished on 19, which came off 47 balls and included a boundary and a six, while Mathews remained undefeated on four.

Raza and Tiripano claimed one wicket each.

Sri Lanka ended day two on 122/2 and will continue batting on Wednesday at 09:30 local time or 07:30 GMT.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...