Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has issued a brutal response to former India opener Virender Sehwag following a shocking accusation by the latter.

Sehwag accused Akhtar of praising India in order to make money.

However, Akhtar hit back, saying he has “more money than he has hair on his head”.

Shoaib Akhtar "My answer to Virender Sehwag is that I have more money than he has hair on his head. I am very happy that my words are given so much importance and what I say becomes breaking news" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 22, 2020

“My answer to Virender Sehwag is that I have more money than he has hair on his head. I am very happy that my words are given so much importance and what I say becomes breaking news,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...