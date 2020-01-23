Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has accused Pakistan legends Mohammad Yousuf, Saqlain Mushtaq and Rana Naved-ul-Hasan of praising the Indian team in order to make more money.

Sehwag’s comments come after he lashed out at Pakistan bowling great Shoaib Akhtar for doing the same thing.

Sehwag pointed out that by lauding India, these ex-Pakistan players can “get contracts from Indian media outlets”.

“Former Pakistan players like Mohammad Yousuf, Saqlain Mushtaq, Rana Naved and more are keen to praise Indian cricket as they are after money from Indian media and they know that by praising the Indian team they may get contracts from Indian media outlets,” Sehwag was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “If you earn 1 Lakh Rupees here, then that is 2 Lakhs in Pakistan.”

