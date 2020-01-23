Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has accused legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar of praising India in order to make money.

Sehwag noted that Akhtar has lauded India on multiple occasions on his highly successful YouTube channel, but added that Akhtar would not have said these things during his playing days.

Virender Sehwag "Shoaib Akhtar's become a good friend of ours as he needs business in India so he has to praise us. If you look at any Shoaib Akhtar interview, you'll notice he's saying so many things in praise of India which he would not have said in his playing days" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 22, 2020

“Shoaib Akhtar’s become a good friend of ours as he needs business in India so he has to praise us. If you look at any Shoaib Akhtar interview, you’ll notice he’s saying so many things in praise of India which he would not have said in his playing days,” Sehwag was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

