Which Pakistan player has given up eating biryani and rotis?

Pakistan batsman Ahsan Ali revealed that he has given up eating biryani, rice, rotis, and sweet dishes over the past month.

Ahsan’s revelation come after he was included in Pakistan’s squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

The 26-year-old has accumulated 949 runs in 41 Twenty20 games, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 23.72 and a strike-rate of 129.46.

“There has been a significant change in the past 31 days since I have been at the NCA (National Cricket Academy). I used to eat Biryani a lot, but I have given up on it. I have also stopped eating rice, roti, and sweet dishes as we have to take light diets,” Ahsan said during an interview with opening batsman Shan Masood as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Following the Twenty20 series, Bangladesh will return to Pakistan to play one Test in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

After the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan again and will play a one-off ODI in Karachi on April 3.

They will then play the second Test in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

