Ahsan Ali has revealed that he is determined to accomplish his goal of becoming “one of Pakistan’s best openers”.

Ahsan’s bold revelation come after he was included in Pakistan’s squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

The 26-year-old has accumulated 949 runs in 41 Twenty20 games, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 23.72 and a strike-rate of 129.46.

“I have a gameplan and I will try to show it to the world and become one of Pakistan’s best openers. I will try to execute my plan and help Pakistan win and play for Pakistan as much as possible,” Ahsan, who has yet to make his international debut, was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Following the Twenty20 series, Bangladesh will return to Pakistan to play one Test in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

Following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan again and will play a one-off ODI in Karachi on April 3.

They will then play the second Test in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

