Pakistan newcomer Amad Butt has admitted that he sees England superstar Ben Stokes as the “complete all-rounder”.

Amad’s revelation come after he was included in Pakistan’s team for the upcoming three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

Amad has featured in 36 Twenty20 matches and scored 167 runs at an average of 16.70 and a strike-rate of 138.01. He has also taken 49 wickets at an average of 18.93.

“Ben Stokes is a complete all-rounder and I wish to perform with bat and ball and also in the field, not just in one aspect,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I want to be considered as an all-rounder and I want to contribute in all facets whenever I get a chance.”

Following the Twenty20 series, Bangladesh will return to Pakistan to play one Test in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

After the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan again and will play a one-off ODI in Karachi on April 3.

They will then play the second Test in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

