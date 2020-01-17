Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf is set to make his international debut in the upcoming Twenty20 series against Bangladesh after being included in the Twenty20 team.

Rauf has been lighting up the Big Bash League (BBL) with the Melbourne Stars as he is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 16 wickets in seven matches at an average of 11.56 and an economy rate of 6.89.

In addition to Rauf, uncapped all-rounder Amad Butt and batsman Ahsan Ali have been included in the side as well.

Amad has featured in 36 Twenty20 matches and scored 167 runs at an average of 16.70 and a strike-rate of 138.01. He has also taken 49 wickets at an average of 18.93.

As for Ahsan, he has accumulated 949 runs in 41 Twenty20 games, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 23.72 and a strike-rate of 129.46.

Meanwhile, left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has been dropped, even though he recently took career-best Twenty20 figures of 6-17 in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), where he is representing the Khulna Tigers.

In addition to Amir, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Irfan have also been dropped.

Veteran all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez are back in the team, along with left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The three-match Twenty20 series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

Pakistan’s T20 Squad: Babar Azam (capt), Ahsan Ali, Amad Butt, Iftikhar Ahmed Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Musa, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

