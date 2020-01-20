Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques led by example as he smashed a 31-ball 72 to help his side beat the Melbourne Stars by 21 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Being put in to bat first, the Sixers, whose innings was reduced to 14 overs due to a rain delay, lost opener Daniel Hughes early on as he was stumped by Seb Gotch off the bowling of Sandeep Lamichhane for 14.

Lamichhane struck again two balls later as he dismissed Josh Philippe for 10 runs.

Henriques and James Vince stabilised the innings with a 114-run partnership, during which Henriques raced past his fifty, before he was removed by Dan Worrall for a 31-ball 72, which included two boundaries and eight sixes.

Moises Henriques smashed eight 6️⃣s last night … before he'd even hit his first four. Power hitting! @dream11 | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/tho6ADXIvf — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 20, 2020

Tom Curran was run out off the final ball of the innings, but thanks to Vince’s 22-ball 41, which included a boundary and two sixes, the Sixers finished on 143/4.

Lamichhane was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Worrall chipped in with one.

Chasing 147 to win due to the DLS method coming into effect, the Stars got off to a brisk start before opener Hilton Cartwright was caught behind off the bowling of Ben Dwarshuis for 21.

Marcus Stoinis and Nic Maddinson made up for the loss of Cartwright with a 49-run partnership before Maddinson was clean bowled by Dwarshuis for 16.

Stoinis went on to score 62, which came off 37 deliveries and included three boundaries and four sixes, before he was caught by Henriques off the bowling of Nathan Lyon.

With Curran proceeding to take out Nick Larkin and captain Glenn Maxwell for three and 12 runs respectively, the Stars ended up falling short of their target as they finished on 125/5.

Dwarshuis and Curran took two wickets apiece, while Lyon claimed one.

Henriques was named Man of the Match.

