Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has claimed that he was dropped for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Bangladesh since he retired from Test cricket.

Amir retired from Test cricket at the age of 27 in July last year.

He has since been heavily criticised for his decision, including by head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq, and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

This is what M Amir tweeted but after a few minutes he deleted it#PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/1KcTVIFGMR — Farman Ghoto (@fghoto311) January 16, 2020

When asked why he was dropped from the Twenty20 squad, Amir simply replied: “Reason Test cricket.”

Pakistan’s three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

