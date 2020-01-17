Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir reveals shocking reason he was dropped before deleting it

Mohammad Amir has claimed that his retirement from Test cricket is the reason behind him being dropped for the Twenty20 series against Bangladesh Pakistan cricket

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has claimed that he was dropped for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Bangladesh since he retired from Test cricket.

Amir retired from Test cricket at the age of 27 in July last year.

He has since been heavily criticised for his decision, including by head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq, and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

When asked why he was dropped from the Twenty20 squad, Amir simply replied: “Reason Test cricket.”

Pakistan’s three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

