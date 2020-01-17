Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has refused to tour Pakistan at all, according to chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

This huge setback comes after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) came to an agreement that will see Bangladesh play three Twenty20 Internationals, two Tests and a one-off ODI over three separate tours.

Bangladesh will first visit Pakistan for a three-match Twenty20 series in Lahore from January 24 to 27 before returning to play one Test in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

Following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan again and will play the one-off ODI in Karachi on April 3.

They will then play the second Test in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

“Mushfiq(ur) rang me today to inform that he will not go to Pakistan. We are now waiting for his formal letter. Once he does that, we will leave him out of the series,” Abedin told AFP as quoted by Geo News.

