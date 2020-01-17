Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has promised to “come back stronger” after he was dropped for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Bangladesh.

Amir suggested that his axing from the team may have been the result of him retiring from Test cricket.

Amir retired from Test cricket at the age of 27 in July last year.

No worries chill everyone i will come back stronger InshAllah ☺️ — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) January 16, 2020

“No worries chill everyone I will come back stronger InshAllah,” Amir said on Twitter.

Pakistan’s three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

