Pakistan Twenty20 captain Babar Azam has dismissed rumours that left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is being punished since the coaching staff and national selectors are angry that he retired from Test cricket.

Azam’s comments come after Amir was dropped for the upcoming three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

Much to everyone’s shock, Amir retired from Test cricket at the age of 27 in July last year.

“There’s no such thing (Mohammad Amir punished for Test retirement). We have tried to be consistent with the younger players and with senior players like Wahab and Amir, it would be difficult to give chances to the likes of Haris Rauf who we want to give chances too,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “With senior players in the squad, it’s difficult to keep them in the squad and not play them so we wanted to play young bowlers here to improve our pool of bowlers for every format.”

