Bangladesh postpone decision on Pakistan tour until January 12

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) media committee chairman Jalal Yunus has announced that a final decision on the upcoming tour of Pakistan is likely to be made during a board meeting on Sunday.

The BCB were supposed to give the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) an answer on Thursday, but couldn’t decide on what to do.

Currently, the BCB is considering three options – only play three Twenty20 Internationals, play one Test and the three Twenty20 Internationals or take up the PCB’s latest offer where Bangladesh would play the two Tests first and reschedule the Twenty20 series for a later date.

“We are still working on it. We are considering a number of options now an we are taking a bit of time for that. Hopefully we will be able to make a decision in the board meeting we will have on January 12. After that we can make it public,” Yunus told The Daily Star.

There has been a lot of speculation about whether the tour will actually go ahead as last month, BCB president Nazmul Hasan revealed that many star players had refused to play the Twenty20 series.

On Sunday, it was reported that the PCB rejected Bangladesh’s proposal to play one Test in Pakistan and the other in Dhaka.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Which Bangladesh star has reportedly agreed to tour Pakistan?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...