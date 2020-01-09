Which Bangladesh star has reportedly agreed to tour Pakistan?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque has reportedly agreed to tour Pakistan, making him one of several players that are ready to travel to the country.

Mominul’s alleged decision to play the Test series in Pakistan will be a breath of fresh air for Pakistan as on Wednesday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan admitted that wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim “never showed any interest to tour Pakistan”.

Reports state that current Test captain Mominul Haque is one of several Bangladesh cricketers who have agreed to play the Test series in Pakistan #PAKvBAN #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 8, 2020

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals from January to February.

However, while Bangladesh are willing to play the Twenty20 series, they are hesitant about playing the Test series in Pakistan due to the security situation there and the fact that many players don’t want to stay in the country for so long.

But last month, Nazmul revealed that many star players are refusing to play the Twenty20 series, which has put the entire tour in doubt.

On Sunday, it was reported that the PCB rejected Bangladesh’s proposal to play one Test in Pakistan and the other in Dhaka.

It is now being reported that Bangladesh may play the Test series first and the Twenty20 series later on.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...