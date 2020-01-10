Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Alzarri Joseph took four wickets and Hayden Walsh struck a crucial 46 not out as the West Indies escaped with a one-wicket win over Ireland on the penultimate ball of the second ODI in Barbados.

Opting to bat first, Ireland lost opener Gareth Delany early on as he was dismissed by Sheldon Cottrell for 14.

Captain Andy Balbirnie only made 10 runs before he was clean bowled by Joseph.

William Porterfield and Paul Stirling stabilised the innings with a 59-run partnership before Porterfield was caught by Joseph at mid-off off the bowling of Khary Pierre for 29.

Stirling went on to score 63, which came off 79 balls and included seven boundaries and a six, before he was cleaned up by Joseph, who also took out Lorcan Tucker and Kevin O’Brien.

Ireland continued to lose wickets regularly, but with Simi Singh scoring 34 and Barry McCarthy making a quickfire 17 not out, the tourists finished on 237/9.

Joseph was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Cottrell snapped up three and Pierre chipped in with one.

Chasing 238 to win, the West Indies got off to a dismal start as opener Evin Lewis was removed by Andy McBrine for seven runs.

Shimron Hetmyer was caught behind off the bowling of McCarthy for six runs, while Brandon King suffered the same fate, but only off the bowling of Boyd Rankin.

Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran steadied things with a 52-run partnership before Hope was trapped lbw off the bowling of Singh for 25.

Pooran and captain Kieron Pollard kept the runs flowing with a 64-run stand, during which Pooran brought up his fifty, before he was clean bowled by Singh for 52, which came off 44 balls and included six boundaries.

Pollard went on to score 40 before he was caught and bowled by McCarthy.

Romario Shepherd fell soon after, but Walsh and Pierre kept the West Indies in contention with a 52-run partnership.

Once Pierre was dismissed for 18, Joseph made 16 before being caught by Stirling at midwicket off the bowling of Mark Adair.

Heading into the final over, the West Indies needed five runs to win.

However, they only scored three runs off the first four balls, which left them needing two runs to win off the last two balls.

But, Cottrell kept his cool and smashed a six off the penultimate ball of the match to lead the West Indies to victory.

Walsh finished unbeaten on 46, which came off 67 balls and included four boundaries.

Singh was the most successful bowler with three wickets, while McBrine and McCarthy took two wickets apiece. As for Rankin and Adair, they claimed one wicket each.

Joseph was named Man of the Match.

