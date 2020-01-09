Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ben Cutting smashed a game-winning 43 not out and took a wicket as the Brisbane Heat took down the Hobart Hurricanes by five wickets.

Opting to bat first, the Hurricanes lost opener Caleb Jewell early on as he was caught by Joe Burns at mid-off off the bowling of Matt Renshaw for five runs.

Simon Milenko didn’t fare much better as he was caught by Cutting at mid-on off the bowling of Josh Lalor for six runs.

George Bailey, David Miller and Ben McDermott fell soon after, which left the Hurricanes struggling at 59/5.

However, captain Matthew Wade smashed a 46-ball 61, which included three boundaries and two sixes, before he was the victim of an incredible catch off the bowling of Cutting.

This is genuinely blowing our mind. After all that, Matthew Wade is GONE! What a @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/vT3BtmYGU8 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 9, 2020

Thomas Rogers was the next to go, while Ben Laughlin took a brilliant catch off his own bowling to dismiss Clive Rose for five runs.

Qais Ahmad was removed for two runs, but thanks to Wade and Nathan Ellis’ unbeaten 13 at the end of the innings, the Hurricanes finished on 126/9.

Lalor was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Laughlin snapped up two, and Renshaw, Cutting and Zahir Khan chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Chasing 127 to win, the Heat lost opener Tom Banton in the fifth over as he was caught by Ellis at deep square off the bowling of Qais for 17.

Max Bryant smashed a quickfire 28 before he was dismissed by Scott Boland, who also removed Renshaw and Burns in the space of three balls in his next over.

Things went from bad to worse for the Heat as captain Chris Lynn was run out for nine runs.

However, that was to be the Hurricanes’ last taste of success as Cutting and Jimmy Peirson finished things off with an unbeaten 60-run partnership.

"C'MON!!!" Ben Cutting is PUMPED as he hits the winning runs at the Gabba #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/aAQdYxsXX8 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 9, 2020

Cutting ended up making 43, which came off 29 balls and included three boundaries and three sixes, while Peirson remained undefeated o 23, which came off 25 deliveries and included two boundaries.

Boland was the most successful bowler with three wickets, while Qais claimed one.

Cutting was named Man of the Match.

