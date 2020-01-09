Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is backing pace bowler Haris Rauf to achieve his goals if he stays “humble, focused and aggressive”.

Hafeez’s praise for Rauf comes after the 26-year-old took a hat-trick in the Melbourne Stars’ six-wicket win over the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL) on Wednesday.

Rauf, who was named Man of the Match, dismissed Matthew Gilkes, captain Callum Ferguson and Daniel Sams to finish with figures of 3-23 off his four overs.

An iconic BBL moment. Enjoy Haris Rauf's hat-trick! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/Qm8iYrIRfA — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2020

Congratulations @HarisRauf14 on continuing Great show 😍👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 in @BBL for @StarsBBL . Stay Humble,Focused & Aggressive M sure U wil Achieve Ur Goals. Stay Blessed 🤲🏼 Aameen — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) January 8, 2020

“Congratulations Haris Rauf on continuing [your] great show in [the] BBL for [the] Melbourne Stars. Stay humble, focused and aggressive, I’m sure you will achieve your goals. Stay blessed. Aameen,” Hafeez said on Twitter.

Rauf’s hat-trick was the latest chapter in his dream run in the BBL.

In his BBL debut against the Brisbane Heat, which the Stars won by 22 runs, Rauf took figures of 2-20 off his four overs, which included a wicket off his very first ball.

Dale who? @HarisRauf14 takes the big wicket of Max Bryant on his very first ball! A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/QFcWRPY8Ms — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 20, 2019

He followed that up with a five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Stars’ 52-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Rauf dismissed Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis to finish with figures of 5-27 off his four overs.

In the following match against the Thunder, he dismissed Ferguson, Sams and Alex Ross to finish with figures of 3-24 off his four overs.

This stump cam footage is BRUTAL! 💥 #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/0LzeLrqYTa — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2020

