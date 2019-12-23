Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf reveals his bold goal for 2020

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pace bowler Haris Rauf has revealed that he is determined to represent Pakistan in next year’s T20 World Cup.

The tournament will be held in Australia, which is where Rauf has been stealing the spotlight over the last few days.

The 26-year-old is currently playing for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) and has been on fire in his first two games.

In his BBL debut against the Brisbane Heat, which the Stars won by 22 runs, he took figures of 2-20 off his four overs, which included a wicket off his very first ball.

He followed that up with a five-wicket haul in the Melbourne Stars’ 52-run win over the Hobart Hurricanes.

Rauf dismissed Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott, Macalister Wright, Thomas Rogers, Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis to finish with figures of 5-27 off his four overs.

Haris Rauf "The T20 World Cup is coming up in Australia and I'm trying to get fit for that. I'm hoping to represent my country, Pakistan, in bigger levels. That's my only dream, to play for my country" #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/CQErO7ln5h — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 22, 2019

“The T20 World Cup is coming up in Australia and I’m trying to get fit for that. I’m hoping to represent my country, Pakistan, in bigger levels. That’s my only dream, to play for my country,” Rauf was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Why did Haris Rauf make an Indian security guard cry?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...