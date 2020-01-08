Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Alzarri Joseph took four wickets and Evin Lewis scored an unbeaten 99 as the West Indies cruised to a five-wicket win over Ireland in the first ODI in Barbados.

Opting to bat first, Ireland lost opener Paul Stirling early on as he was caught by West Indies captain Kieron Pollard at short midwicket off the bowling of Joseph for 15.

Captain Andy Balbirnie mustered 16 runs before he was caught behind off the bowling of Roston Chase.

Debutant Gareth Delany didn’t fare much better as he was caught behind off the bowling of Joseph for 19.

Joseph then took out Kevin O’Brien for four runs, while William Porterfield was sent packing by Sheldon Cottrell for 15.

Simi Singh was the next to go as he was caught behind off the bowling of Cottrell for five runs.

Mark Adair and Lorcan Tucker managed to put together a 54-run partnership before Adair was stumped by Shai Hope off the bowling of Hayden Walsh.

Tucker went on to score 31 before he became Joseph’s fourth victim.

With Andy McBrine and Barry McCarthy falling soon after, Ireland were bowled out for 180.

Joseph was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Cottrell and Walsh snapped up two wickets apiece. As for Chase and Keemo Paul, they chipped in with one wicket each.

Chasing 181 to win, the West Indies lost Hope in the sixth over as he was dismissed by McCarthy for 13.

Evin Lewis and Brandon King made up for the loss of Hope with a 71-run partnership, during which Lewis brought up his fifty, before King was removed by Singh for 20.

Despite Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran and Chase falling shortly after, the West Indies still reached their target with 100 balls to spare thanks to Lewis, who ended up making 99 not out, which came off 99 balls and included 13 boundaries and two sixes.

Singh was the most successful bowler with two wickets, while McBrine, McCarthy and Boyd Rankin claimed one wicket each.

Joseph was named Man of the Match.

