India could potentially boycott the this year’s Asia Cup since it is being held in Pakistan.

While the BCCI has reportedly included the event in its official schedule, it remains unclear whether the national team will travel to Pakistan due to the political tensions between the two countries.

According to Ary Sports, the BCCI will hold a meeting about the Asia Cup in June, where a final decision will be taken on whether the national team will participate in the tournament.

Pakistan was granted the right to host this year’s Asia Cup back in December 2018. The decision was upheld in October 2019.

This year’s Asia Cup is set to be held in September, but if India don’t feature in the competition, a new champion will be crowned as they are the reigning champions.

The matches in the tournament will also be Twenty20 Internationals rather than ODIs since the T20 World Cup will take place in Australia in October.

India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

