Image courtesy of: Vipin Pawar / Sportzpics for BCCI

Shardul Thakur took three wickets during an economical spell to lead India to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International in Indore.

Being put in to bat first, Sri Lanka got off to a quick start before Avishka Fernando was caught by Navdeep Saini at mid-off off the bowling of Washington Sundar for 22.

Danushka Gunathilaka mustered 20 runs before he was clean bowled by Saini.

Oshada Fernando scored 10 runs before he was stumped by Rishabh Pant off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav, who also removed Kusal Perera for a 28-ball 34.

Once Kusal was gone, Sri Lanka continued to lose wickets at regular intervals thanks to Thakur.

However, a quickfire 17 from Dhananjaya de Silva and 16 from Wanindu Hasaranga helped Sri Lanka finish on 142/9.

Thakur was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Saini and Kuldeep snapped up two wickets apiece. As for Sundar and the returning Jasprit Bumrah, they chipped in with one wicket each.

Chasing 143 to win, India got off to a brilliant start as Lokesh Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan amassed a 71-run partnership before Rahul was clean bowled by Hasaranga for a 32-ball 45, which included six boundaries.

Dhawan went on to score 32 before he was given out lbw off the bowling of Hasaranga.

India captain Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer steadied things with a 51-run partnership before Iyer was removed by Lahiru Kumara for 34.

Kohli went on to score an unbeaten 30, which came off 17 balls and included a boundary and two sixes, as India won the match with 15 balls to spare.

Hasaranga was the most successful bowler with two wickets, while Kumara claimed one.

Saini was named Man of the Match.

