A Bangladesh government official claims that “there could be threats to [the] Bangladesh Test team from terror groups” if they play a Test series in Pakistan.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals from January to February next year.

However, while Bangladesh are willing to play the Twenty20 series, they are hesitant about playing the Test series in Pakistan due to the security situation there and the fact that many players don’t want to stay in the country for so long.

But on Thursday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan revealed that many star players are refusing to play the Twenty20 series in Pakistan, which has put the entire tour in doubt.

The official noted that the Bangladesh team can tour Pakistan for the Twenty20 series, but stressed that the Test series must be held at a neutral venue.

A Bangladesh government official has stated somehow their Test team could be in greater danger than their U16s, women's & T20I teams "We only want to play T20Is in Pakistan & Tests at a neutral venue as there could be threats to Bangladesh Test team from terror groups" #PAKvBAN — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 27, 2019

“We only want to play T20Is in Pakistan and Tests at a neutral venue as there could be threats to [the] Bangladesh Test team from terror groups,” the official was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

